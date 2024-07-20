Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) PT at C$50.78

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. CIBC cut their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Emera Price Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$46.98 on Friday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

