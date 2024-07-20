Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $221.89

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.11.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $203.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

