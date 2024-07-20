Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1638956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after buying an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Bumble by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bumble by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

