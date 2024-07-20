Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after buying an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Bumble by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

