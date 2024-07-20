Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a negative rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 801,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 518,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

