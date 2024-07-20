Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.76. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 70,233 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.14.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 155,956 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

