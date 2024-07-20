Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 3.2 %

CPB stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

