Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $290.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $210.26 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 19.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.