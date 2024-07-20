CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECO. CWM LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

