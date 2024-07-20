CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Hits $2.31 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $30.59 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

