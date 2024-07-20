CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $1.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,328.02 or 1.00011419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011676 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00074066 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03807659 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,495,178.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.