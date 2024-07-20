Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

