Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 42,632 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 2.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $198,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

REXR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

