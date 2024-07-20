Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 45,733 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of CareTrust REIT worth $70,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.77. 774,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

