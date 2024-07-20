Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 900,815 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,815 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Americold Realty Trust worth $44,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,936. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

