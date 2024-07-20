Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 321,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,813. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

