Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 160,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.50. 538,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $111.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

