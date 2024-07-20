Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $283.91 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Simon Property Group worth $283,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 993,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,346. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

