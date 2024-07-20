Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 399,468 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,468 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties comprises 1.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Cousins Properties worth $112,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 849,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

