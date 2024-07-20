Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $221,573,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Crown Castle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,992. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

