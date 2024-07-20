Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 98,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 95,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

