CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CEU. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

TSE:CEU opened at C$7.90 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

