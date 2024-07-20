Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,801,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $125.68 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.