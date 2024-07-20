Chrysty Esperanza Sells 2,500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.08 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 19.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Block by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Block by 2,230.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $17,506,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

