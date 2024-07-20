Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.25-16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53. Cintas also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.

Shares of CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $700.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.32.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $749.00.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

