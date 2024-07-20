CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 3.2%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.79. 34,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 108,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

CI&T Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

