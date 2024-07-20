City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.07. City Developments shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 13,335 shares.
City Developments Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.
About City Developments
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.