City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.07. City Developments shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 13,335 shares.

City Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

About City Developments

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.