Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CWAN opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock worth $142,594,162. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

