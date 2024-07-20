Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,627 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 70,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

