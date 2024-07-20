CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,636 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.