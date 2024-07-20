Comparing VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -39.32% -15.69% -3.58% Pinterest 4.64% 5.93% 5.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

VNET Group has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VNET Group and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 9 18 0 2.67

VNET Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $42.04, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Pinterest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VNET Group and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.04 billion 0.52 -$372.38 million ($2.64) -0.79 Pinterest $3.06 billion 9.12 -$35.61 million $0.21 194.20

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than VNET Group. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinterest beats VNET Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

