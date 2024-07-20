Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$267,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,400 shares of company stock worth $2,185,133. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.