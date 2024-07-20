Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Conflux has a market cap of $738.80 million and $38.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,376.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00587374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00109241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00243818 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00050029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00070993 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,023,146,563 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,631,786 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,022,954,672.05 with 4,235,454,663.73 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17897485 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $37,507,914.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

