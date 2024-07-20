ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. 7,559,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

