Contrasting Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Paramount Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.70 -$3.98 million ($0.47) -2.00 Paramount Group $742.79 million 1.51 -$259.74 million ($1.16) -4.45

Bimini Capital Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bimini Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -39.58% -44.56% -4.04% Paramount Group -33.85% -6.01% -3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bimini Capital Management and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.85%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Bimini Capital Management on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

