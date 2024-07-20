Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,156,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

