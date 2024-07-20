Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,606 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.