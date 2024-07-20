Councilmark Asset Management LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $104.97. 976,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.