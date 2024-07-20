Councilmark Asset Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.1% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $13,682,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,480,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.37. The company had a trading volume of 585,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,880. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.08. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LH

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.