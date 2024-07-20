Councilmark Asset Management LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.90. 43,902,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,118,136. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

