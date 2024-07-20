Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as low as C$4.01. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 412,328 shares changing hands.
CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.69.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.3776042 EPS for the current year.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
