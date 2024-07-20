Critical Survey: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -5.23% N/A -8.61% Advantage Solutions -0.36% -5.26% -1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.06 billion 0.01 -$125.16 million ($9.18) -0.27 Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion 0.28 -$63.26 million ($0.07) -52.85

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

