Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-7.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.94.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.0 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

