Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $24.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $762.55. 918,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,782. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $805.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.65.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

