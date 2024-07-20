Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $457,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $718.64. The stock had a trading volume of 493,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $660.15 and its 200 day moving average is $655.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $759.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.