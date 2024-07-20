Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $652,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.8 %

SAIC stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. 331,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

