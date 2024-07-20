Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,502 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,568,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after buying an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 1,609,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

