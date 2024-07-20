Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 250 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MUSA traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.11. 235,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $512.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.04 and its 200-day moving average is $420.22.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

