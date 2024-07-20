Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 3,569 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $87,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,696,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,145,000 after purchasing an additional 604,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

