Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $277.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

